Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given New €217.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €215.00 ($236.26) to €217.00 ($238.46) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($269.23) to €256.00 ($281.32) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($256.04) to €243.00 ($267.03) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.25.

Pernod Ricard stock remained flat at $$47.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

