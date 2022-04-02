Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) PT Set at $19.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALTG. B. Riley raised their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

ALTG stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 333,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $446.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $105,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 242,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,945 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

