Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMQ. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

TMQ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,893. The stock has a market cap of $158.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.66. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

