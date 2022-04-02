Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTC:RUBLF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,811. Rubellite Energy has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Rubellite Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.