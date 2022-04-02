Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTC:RUBLF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,811. Rubellite Energy has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.24.
Rubellite Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
