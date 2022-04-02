Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Cut by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,964,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $13.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,366,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

