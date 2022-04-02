CustomContractNetwork Price Down 85.4% Over Last Week (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) traded 86% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 85.4% lower against the dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $56,286.29 and $106.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00272473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001434 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001403 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.