Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 635 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $506.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.75. 45,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

