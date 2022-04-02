Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Sell Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sell rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $2,800.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,800.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. 2,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.