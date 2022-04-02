Morgan Stanley Increases Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Price Target to €16.20

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €16.00 ($17.58) to €16.20 ($17.80) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Getlink stock remained flat at $$15.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 567. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. Getlink has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Get Getlink alerts:

Getlink Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.