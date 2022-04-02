H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given New SEK 175 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.28.
OTCMKTS HNNMY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.72. 175,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,927. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.
About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (Get Rating)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.
