Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $12.30 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($11.87) to €9.50 ($10.44) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.58) to €13.50 ($14.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.56.

Shares of DVDCF stock remained flat at $$11.40 during trading hours on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

