$0.02 EPS Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Quipt Home Medical also reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter.

QIPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of QIPT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,773. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $143.85 million and a P/E ratio of -13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,576,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

