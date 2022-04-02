Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,308 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,073,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,131,648. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

