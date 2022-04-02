Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives $57.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.

HCMLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

HCMLY traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 125,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,590. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

