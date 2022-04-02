Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $51.57. 19,073,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,131,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.