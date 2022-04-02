$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $978.91 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $438.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Shares of H traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.76. 497,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.64. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 91,123 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 77,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

