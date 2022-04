Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.50 ($6.04) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBVA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.02) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €6.25 ($6.87) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($6.81) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €6.00 ($6.59) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($8.71).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

