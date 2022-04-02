Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 68 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,113,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after buying an additional 501,705 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

