Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €250.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($221.98) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($263.74) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($172.53) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €255.00 ($280.22) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($241.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €228.46 ($251.06).

EPA:RI traded down €0.05 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching €199.25 ($218.96). The stock had a trading volume of 389,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €189.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €197.55. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($149.73).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

