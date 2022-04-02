Citigroup Upgrades Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 480 ($6.29) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bridgepoint Group from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 480 ($6.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON BPT traded up GBX 14.08 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 365.58 ($4.79). 735,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,624. Bridgepoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 257.50 ($3.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 571 ($7.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 336.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Bridgepoint Group PLC engages in the middle market private assets investing business worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

