Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.12) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($23.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.69) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.62 ($25.96).

FRA:DTE traded up €0.31 ($0.34) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €17.24 ($18.95). The company had a trading volume of 10,197,960 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.57. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.92).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

