Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.30) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.42) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.19) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.86) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.08) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.85) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.77 ($3.04).

O2D traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting €2.51 ($2.76). 3,587,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.91. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.20 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of €2.70 ($2.96). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

