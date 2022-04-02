StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.56. 179,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.79. Stepan has a one year low of $95.78 and a one year high of $139.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.90.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.83 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

