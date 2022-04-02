StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.84. The company had a trading volume of 77,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $196.46 and a one year high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $431.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

