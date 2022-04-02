Essex LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.22. 587,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,761. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.