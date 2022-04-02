Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives $353.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.33.

ALFVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. Analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

