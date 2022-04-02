Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Posts Earnings Results

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

NASDAQ CRKN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,703. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.62. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

Several brokerages have commented on CRKN. Dawson James decreased their price target on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from $8.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

