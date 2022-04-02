Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Upgraded to “Speculative Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGI) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.05.

TSE ETG traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 111,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,470. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.39 million and a PE ratio of -22.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90. Entrée Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$1.14.

Entrée Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

