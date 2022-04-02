Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Upgraded to “Speculative Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGI) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.05.
TSE ETG traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 111,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,470. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.39 million and a PE ratio of -22.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90. Entrée Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$1.14.
Entrée Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.