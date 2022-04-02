BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.75.

BlackBerry stock traded down C$0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.42. 5,673,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,091. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.18. The company has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$7.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.35.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

