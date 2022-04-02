Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZURVY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Zurich Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.50.

Shares of ZURVY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 55,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,047. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.08%.

About Zurich Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.