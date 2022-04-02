Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Price Target Cut to SEK 150 by Analysts at Barclays

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from SEK 155 to SEK 150 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TLTZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a SEK 120 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.15.

TLTZY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $793.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

