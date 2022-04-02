Brokerages Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT at $30.73

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDMY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Udemy stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 277,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.32. Udemy has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million. Research analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,883,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,793,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

