Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 349 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.79. 5,257,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,668,043. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $404.91 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

