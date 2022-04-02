Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $39.60

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

DEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,791. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 311.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,130,000 after buying an additional 572,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,014,000 after buying an additional 571,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after buying an additional 600,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $244,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after buying an additional 327,235 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

