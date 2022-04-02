Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 872 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.00. 176,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,406. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.16 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

