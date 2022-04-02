Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$47.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LB. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of TSE LB traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$41.83. 250,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,841. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 33.65. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$36.54 and a one year high of C$45.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.75.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.94%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

