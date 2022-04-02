Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Cut to C$52.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of TSE RCH traded down C$1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$44.03. 133,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,349. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$38.54 and a 52-week high of C$51.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$48.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.14.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.37%.

In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total value of C$3,682,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,216,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,032,671.47. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total value of C$149,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,534,613.38. Insiders sold a total of 143,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,585 in the last quarter.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

