Pangolin (PNG) Price Up 17.9% This Week

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Pangolin has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $21.06 million and $2.15 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.05 or 0.07489562 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,328.76 or 1.00108861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,773,409 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

