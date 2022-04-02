Phantasma Energy Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (KCAL) traded 97.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $81,614.65 and approximately $1.29 million worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 97.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,814,931 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

