AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

AN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of AN stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $98.84. 1,429,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,997. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.87.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,010 shares of company stock worth $2,988,179 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

