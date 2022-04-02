AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
AN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.00.
Shares of AN stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $98.84. 1,429,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,997. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.87.
In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,010 shares of company stock worth $2,988,179 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.