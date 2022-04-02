Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 154,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,855. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the period.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

