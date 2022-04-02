StockNews.com Downgrades Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 824,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,901. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

