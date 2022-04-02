BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

BDSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.93.

NASDAQ BDSI remained flat at $$5.59 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,554. The firm has a market cap of $577.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

BioDelivery Sciences International ( NASDAQ:BDSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 50.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,947,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,417,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,685,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,428,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

