F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.17. The company had a trading volume of 252,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,271. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.08. F5 has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,191 shares of company stock worth $2,899,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in F5 by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.3% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in F5 by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in F5 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

