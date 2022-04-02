F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.12.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.17. The company had a trading volume of 252,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,271. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.08. F5 has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00.
In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,191 shares of company stock worth $2,899,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in F5 by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.3% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in F5 by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in F5 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About F5 (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
