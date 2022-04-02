Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $256.86 million, a PE ratio of -623.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.43. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1,019.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 71.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 176,253 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

