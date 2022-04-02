First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research cut First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $971.20.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $658.23. 140,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $641.30 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $745.15 and a 200 day moving average of $810.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 77.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 271.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,179,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 50,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

