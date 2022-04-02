StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of LE traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.23. 174,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $570.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after buying an additional 297,723 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 812.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 191,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

