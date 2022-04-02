WBI Investments Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.10.

KLA stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,749. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

