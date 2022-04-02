NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 161,436 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NUEM traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.95. 40,090 shares of the company traded hands. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69.

