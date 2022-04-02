Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 72,887 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 215,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,235. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.